Head to Head Survey: Auna (NYSE:AUNA) and Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Auna has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pediatrix Medical Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and Pediatrix Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 3.67% 10.39% 2.38% Pediatrix Medical Group -4.17% 17.43% 6.35%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $4.35 billion 0.11 $29.39 million $0.58 11.01 Pediatrix Medical Group $2.01 billion 0.54 -$99.07 million ($1.01) -12.63

This table compares Auna and Pediatrix Medical Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auna has higher revenue and earnings than Pediatrix Medical Group. Pediatrix Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Auna and Pediatrix Medical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pediatrix Medical Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Auna presently has a consensus price target of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 67.58%. Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Auna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auna is more favorable than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Auna beats Pediatrix Medical Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, sonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals, including pediatric nurse practitioners, echocardiographers, other diagnostic technicians, and exercise physiologists; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians, pediatric gastroenterologists; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. The company was formerly known as MEDNAX, Inc. and changed its name to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in July 2022. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

