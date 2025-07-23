Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $22.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

