Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,862 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $452,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $4,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 565,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,200,378.16. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,252 shares of company stock worth $7,627,735 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

