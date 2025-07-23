J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,527 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 218.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 965,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

