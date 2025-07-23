J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $865,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

