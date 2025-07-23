J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 764,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,944,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,871 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.22.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.