IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 478 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after buying an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,280,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $299,225.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,830.80. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

