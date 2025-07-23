Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $649,883,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,701,000 after purchasing an additional 814,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,962,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,934,000 after buying an additional 501,016 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

