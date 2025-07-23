American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

