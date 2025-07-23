GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.67% of Esquire Financial worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,820.44. The trade was a 16.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,263,058.13. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $871.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

