GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $19,007,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,807,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 398,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 141,951 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 208,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $336,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.