JMP Securities Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $110.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $89.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 2.12. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $71,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,359. The trade was a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,079 shares of company stock valued at $28,091,399. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.