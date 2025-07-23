JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

