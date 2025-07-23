JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $565.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.73.

NYSE:MCO opened at $500.29 on Monday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.91 and its 200 day moving average is $474.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

