FY2026 EPS Estimate for Triumph Financial Reduced by Analyst

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 1.29. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.85 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 88,233.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Davis R. Deadman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,770. This trade represents a 17.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,962.25. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

