Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,609,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,117,000 after acquiring an additional 158,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.21 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.