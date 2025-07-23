Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $500,000 Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 102,319 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 918,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $259.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.37. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $272.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

