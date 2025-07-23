Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lowered by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.16.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. The company has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

