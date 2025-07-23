Obermeyer Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

