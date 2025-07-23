Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $241,000 Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average is $204.86. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

