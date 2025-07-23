Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after buying an additional 313,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,203,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 542,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,919,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $111.97.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

