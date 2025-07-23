American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:AWK opened at $144.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

