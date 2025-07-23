Obermeyer Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ovintiv by 1,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,458,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,292 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Ovintiv by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,564,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $54,086,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OVV opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

