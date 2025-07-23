Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) vs. American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) Head-To-Head Survey

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and American Noble Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.76 billion 4.93 $138.32 million $2.51 61.58 American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 3.92 $3.16 billion $0.76 24.01

Profitability

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Wix.com. American Noble Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Wix.com and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 8.16% -80.80% 8.85% American Noble Gas 16.38% 29.75% 18.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wix.com and American Noble Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 3 17 3 3.00 American Noble Gas 0 5 4 1 2.60

Wix.com presently has a consensus target price of $228.95, indicating a potential upside of 48.12%. American Noble Gas has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Wix.com has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wix.com beats American Noble Gas on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com



Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About American Noble Gas



Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

