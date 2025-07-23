Reviewing Alliance Entertainment (AENT) and The Competition

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alliance Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.10 billion $4.58 million 25.83 Alliance Entertainment Competitors $9.89 billion -$285.69 million -29.23

Alliance Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alliance Entertainment. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86% Alliance Entertainment Competitors 1.09% -76.31% 1.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 3.59, suggesting that their average share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alliance Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alliance Entertainment Competitors 270 886 1592 41 2.50

Alliance Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

