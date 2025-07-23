Head-To-Head Review: Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) versus Its Rivals

Risk and Volatility
Diamcor Mining has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamcor Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Diamcor Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamcor Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|-39.40%
|Diamcor Mining Competitors
|-976.52%
|-12.62%
|-5.25%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.1% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamcor Mining
|$830,000.00
|-$4.81 million
|-0.71
|Diamcor Mining Competitors
|$10.47 billion
|$455.46 million
|-2.34
Diamcor Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Diamcor Mining. Diamcor Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Diamcor Mining competitors beat Diamcor Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Diamcor Mining
Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.
