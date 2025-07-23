Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.550 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

