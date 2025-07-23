Smurfit Westrock (SW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its H1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smurfit Westrock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE SW opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.02. Smurfit Westrock has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

SW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

