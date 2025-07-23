1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.78. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 3,789,511 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Noble Financial lowered 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $422.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.48.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,223,777 shares in the company, valued at $42,152,660.89. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 623,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,742. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,292,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $4,425,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 614,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

