Watsco (WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $480.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $418.31 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Watsco stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.