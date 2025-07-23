Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $5.10. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 403 shares.

Hong Kong Television Network Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Hong Kong Television Network Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.9298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 17.24%. This is a boost from Hong Kong Television Network’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation.

