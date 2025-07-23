Contrasting BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN)

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Alliance Bank and BancFirst”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Alliance Bank $23.57 million 1.18 $1.43 million N/A N/A BancFirst $660.75 million 6.61 $216.35 million $6.95 18.90

Volatility & Risk

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Alliance Bank.

Pacific Alliance Bank has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pacific Alliance Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BancFirst pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Alliance Bank and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Alliance Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 BancFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00

BancFirst has a consensus price target of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.03%. Given BancFirst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Pacific Alliance Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Alliance Bank and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Alliance Bank N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 24.05% 14.38% 1.71%

Summary

BancFirst beats Pacific Alliance Bank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers personal and business online services; and casher checks, check reorder, night deposit, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, positive pay/check reconciliation, wire, debit card, and other services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

