Blackbaud (BLKB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $276.48 million for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.160-4.350 EPS.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a positive return on equity of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $88.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 293.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 886.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.