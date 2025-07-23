Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Rebecca Taub Sells 1,000 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Taub sold 1,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at $161,365,400. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Rebecca Taub sold 26,444 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total value of $9,347,160.68.

On Thursday, July 17th, Rebecca Taub sold 2,657 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.41, for a total value of $931,039.37.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $313.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of -1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $200.63 and a one year high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.54% and a negative net margin of 123.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.63.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

