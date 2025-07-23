Head-To-Head Comparison: Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) vs. Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Friedman Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Friedman Industries and Omni-Lite Industries Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries 1.37% 4.70% 2.80% Omni-Lite Industries Canada 2.07% 1.79% 1.27%

Volatility & Risk

Friedman Industries has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries $444.60 million 0.26 $6.09 million $0.86 18.76 Omni-Lite Industries Canada $15.88 million 1.17 $620,000.00 $0.03 40.00

This table compares Friedman Industries and Omni-Lite Industries Canada”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Friedman Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Omni-Lite Industries Canada. Friedman Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omni-Lite Industries Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Friedman Industries beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friedman Industries



Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils. This segment also processes customer-owned coils on a fee basis. The company sells coil products and processing services to approximately 200 customers located primarily in the midwestern, southwestern and southeastern regions of the United States. Its principal customers for these products and services are steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts and other fabricated steel products. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada



Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

