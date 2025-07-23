Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $85.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $146.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,725 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,488. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,143,388.60. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,516 shares of company stock worth $47,831,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

