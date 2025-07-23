Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

