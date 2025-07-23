UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $775.00 to $960.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $852.56.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $892.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $850.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. KLA has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $945.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in KLA by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

