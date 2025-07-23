Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE IR opened at $85.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,591,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after buying an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

