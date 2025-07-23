Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

