Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Andrew Carnie Sells 89,436 Shares of Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 89,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $591,171.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,203,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,274.75. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Andrew Carnie sold 100,000 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $638,000.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Soho House & Co Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.