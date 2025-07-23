Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as high as C$1.67. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 33,808 shares traded.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Up 6.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orbit Garant Drilling

In other Orbit Garant Drilling news, Director Pierre Rougeau sold 65,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$91,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Maheu sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$33,660.00. 24.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

