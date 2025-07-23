Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,553,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,071. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,113.80. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,685,262 shares of company stock valued at $269,685,496. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $12.34 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

