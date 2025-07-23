Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) EVP Jack A. Pacheco Sells 63,447 Shares of Stock

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,575,389.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,145.73. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PENG. Wall Street Zen lowered Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

