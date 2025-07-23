Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Pilcher Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Pilcher purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,760,000.00 ($1,803,921.57).
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.13.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
