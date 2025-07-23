Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.13 and traded as high as $24.03. Sands China shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 18,880 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sands China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHYY

Sands China Stock Performance

Sands China Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

Sands China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.