Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 579.51 ($7.83) and traded as high as GBX 600.50 ($8.12). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 587 ($7.94), with a volume of 82,311 shares trading hands.

Bodycote Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 572.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ben Fidler sold 29,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.29), for a total value of £138,732.75 ($187,552.72). 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bodycote Company Profile

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

