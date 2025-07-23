Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.93 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 566 ($7.65). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 559 ($7.56), with a volume of 1,448,482 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.06) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 419.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 674.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

