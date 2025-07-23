EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.44 ($0.18). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 13.26 ($0.18), with a volume of 932,452 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 29 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENQ

EnQuest Stock Performance

About EnQuest

The firm has a market cap of £303.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00.

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.