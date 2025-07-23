EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.44 ($0.18). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 13.26 ($0.18), with a volume of 932,452 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 29 ($0.39) target price on the stock.
EnQuest Stock Performance
About EnQuest
EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.
EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.
