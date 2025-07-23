Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,553.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,302.30. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,294 shares of company stock worth $485,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.66 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,179.73% and a negative net margin of 82.88%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

